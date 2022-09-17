Chain to open pubs across region on Monday and broadcast Queen's funeral

Black Country Ales runs a number of pubs in Shropshire and the Black Country, including Shifnal, Kingswinford, Dudley, Shrewsbury and Albrighton.
The brewery announced that its pubs will be open for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II where it will broadcast the service for people to gather and watch.
The Facebook post read: "Her Majesty’s funeral service will be broadcast in Black Country Ales Houses on Monday 19th September. Pubs will be open from 10am.
"The funeral service is expected to run from 11am until around 12:15pm. Please be aware that we will not be serving drinks during the church service."
Black Country brewery branches include:
The Anvil - Shifnal
The Black Country Arms - Walsall
The Bridge Inn - Kingswinford
The Court House - Dudley
The Cross At Kinver - Kinver
The Duke of Cambridge - Willenhall
The Harp - Albrighton
The Horse and Jockey - Penkridge
The Lych Gate Tavern - Wolverhampton
The Midland - Bearwood
The Pretty Bricks - Walsall
The Old Bull's Head - Dudley
The Queen's Head - Stourbridge
The Railway Tavern
The Royal Oak - Shrewsbury
To find your nearest Black Country Ales pub visit blackcountryales.co.uk/pubs.