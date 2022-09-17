Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chain to open pubs across region on Monday and broadcast Queen's funeral

By Megan HoweNewsPublished:

A Black Country brewery has announced it will broadcast The Queen's funeral service in its houses on Monday.

Black Country Ales will open its pubs on Monday
Black Country Ales will open its pubs on Monday

Black Country Ales runs a number of pubs in Shropshire and the Black Country, including Shifnal, Kingswinford, Dudley, Shrewsbury and Albrighton.

The brewery announced that its pubs will be open for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II where it will broadcast the service for people to gather and watch.

The Facebook post read: "Her Majesty’s funeral service will be broadcast in Black Country Ales Houses on Monday 19th September. Pubs will be open from 10am.

"The funeral service is expected to run from 11am until around 12:15pm. Please be aware that we will not be serving drinks during the church service."

Black Country brewery branches include:

  • The Anvil - Shifnal

  • The Black Country Arms - Walsall

  • The Bridge Inn - Kingswinford

  • The Court House - Dudley

  • The Cross At Kinver - Kinver

  • The Duke of Cambridge - Willenhall

  • The Harp - Albrighton

  • The Horse and Jockey - Penkridge

  • The Lych Gate Tavern - Wolverhampton

  • The Midland - Bearwood

  • The Pretty Bricks - Walsall

  • The Old Bull's Head - Dudley

  • The Queen's Head - Stourbridge

  • The Railway Tavern

  • The Royal Oak - Shrewsbury

To find your nearest Black Country Ales pub visit blackcountryales.co.uk/pubs.

News
Business
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News