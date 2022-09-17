Chain to open pubs across region on Monday and broadcast Queen's funeral

Black Country Ales will open its pubs on Monday

Black Country Ales runs a number of pubs in Shropshire and the Black Country, including Shifnal, Kingswinford, Dudley, Shrewsbury and Albrighton.

The brewery announced that its pubs will be open for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II where it will broadcast the service for people to gather and watch.

The Facebook post read: "Her Majesty’s funeral service will be broadcast in Black Country Ales Houses on Monday 19th September. Pubs will be open from 10am.

"The funeral service is expected to run from 11am until around 12:15pm. Please be aware that we will not be serving drinks during the church service."

Black Country brewery branches include:

The Anvil - Shifnal

The Black Country Arms - Walsall

The Bridge Inn - Kingswinford

The Court House - Dudley

The Cross At Kinver - Kinver

The Duke of Cambridge - Willenhall

The Harp - Albrighton

The Horse and Jockey - Penkridge

The Lych Gate Tavern - Wolverhampton

The Midland - Bearwood

The Pretty Bricks - Walsall

The Old Bull's Head - Dudley

The Queen's Head - Stourbridge

The Railway Tavern

The Royal Oak - Shrewsbury