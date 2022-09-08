The Queen meets the 5th Battalion, South Staffordshire Regiment, at Molineux

She was at the grand old home of Wolves on May 24, 1962, to present colours to military units – including the Staffordshire Yeomanry and North and South Staffs regiments.

With the streets lined with people waving flags, the Queen arrived in the back of her car before making her way into the stadium.

And with all four sides of Molineux packed with more than 30,000 people, she made her way on to a specially-built stage and then across the pitch with a marching band playing – apologising for damaging the pitch with her high heels.

After inspecting the troops, she then made her way to the Civic Hall for lunch with local dignitaries.

A caption on an Express & Star photograph of the time read: "Just as the Queen left Molineux, down came the rain. But no one worried much. After all, they'd waited a long time for this moment. And Her Majesty? She smiled at them through the glistening raindrops that trickled down the windows of the royal car."

