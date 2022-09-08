How marriage and motherhood shaped the Royal Family as we know it

November 1947: Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip leave Westminster Abbey after their wedding

A young blond lad called Philip was a guest at that wedding, though neither could have guessed what was in store for them, Elizabeth couldn’t even remember him. Which was certainly not to be the case when they met in later years.

And after the war ended, it was the swiftest proper courtship which led to a November 1947 royal wedding day. Earlier that year on her 21st birthday in April, the earnest Elizabeth had made an extraordinary pledge to the people.

Unusually, her birthday was spent in South Africa with the rest of the family. In her radio address, the birthday princess told the nation and the dominions: “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great Imperial Commonwealth to which we all belong. But I shall not have the strength to carry out this resolution unless you join in with me as I now invite you to do. I know that your support will be unfailingly given. God bless all of you who are willing to share it.”

The princess with her daughter Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace in 1950 after the baby was christened

That was in April. Two months after the family returned home, the following announcement was made from Buckingham Palace: “The King and Queen announce the betrothal of their dearly beloved daughter, the Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, RN, son of the late Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Andrew, to which the King has gladly given his consent.”

In fact, much though he liked and trusted Philip, the King had for some months resisted all pressure and withheld his consent. Elizabeth was very young, Philip was the only real boyfriend she’d had and King George so treasured the little family unit which was his comfort and solace.

But as in all great romances, love triumphed, the King graciously gave in and a wedding was arranged.

October 1946: Princess Elizabeth is second left with Prince Philip (then Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten RN) on the right. The occasion is the wedding of the Hon Patricia Mountbatten at Romsey, Hampshire. Others pictured are the princess’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and her sister Princess Margaret.

In the austerity of post-war Britain it was just what the people wanted, they loved the princess and gladly celebrated with her and her handsome young husband.

A few days after their memorable Westminster Abbey wedding, King George wrote movingly to his daughter of the joy and pride he had always felt in her, ending: “I can see that you are sublimely happy with Philip which is right, but don’t forget us is the wish of your ever-loving and devoted Papa.”

A year after the wedding, people again gathered at Buckingham Palace having heard that the royal gynaecologist was staying. And so it was, the heir to the heir made his appearance. Princess Anne was to follow little Charles pretty quickly and two more boys in later years, Andrew and Edward, completed the family.

December 15, 1948: Prince Charles is christened. Holding him is his maternal great-grandmother Queen Mary, widow of King George V