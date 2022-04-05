Wolverhampton radio station launches its Ramadan programmes for the holy month

Alvina Ali, seated, with fellow presenters Zanab Be, Chantel Hall-Reid, Fozia Asif and Dionne Barrett

Ramadan Radio Wolves will broadcast from its studio in Wolverhampton as the city's Muslim community begins preparations for the holy month.

The station launched on April 2 and will broadcast for the next 30 days with a host of programmes catered for an Islamic audience.

Director Khalid Parvez said: "We’re really excited to be launching and we hope everyone will switch us on. Ramadan Radio, as a community radio, is a non-profit radio station based on community interest.

"Our aim is to make Ramadan Radio self-sustainable and provide opportunities for members of our community to take part in making local radio, to encourage and promote a voice for those who are under-represented or socially excluded, to provide an outlet for creativity, shared vision and expression for everyone in our local communities.

"You can help keep us on air. Any monies from donations, sponsorship or advertising is invested into the station running costs.

"We make no profit, in fact our directors and presenters, producers are all volunteers, their time is given to make the station work."

The radio will bring a line-up that promises interesting perspectives on the themes and informative discussions that will cover religious services live from mosques, and special fast breaking shows.

It will also broadcast children’s shows, including competitions, and will raise awareness through discussions covering topics focusing on areas such as law, finance, health, education, politics, current affairs, community activities, social welfare, entertainment, promoting humanitarian and core British values.

Added to that are dialogues with qualified experts on religion as well as interviews and interfaith work.

Yusuf Shafi, operations manager, said: "Radio Ramadan Wolves is a community initiative to empower local people in Wolverhampton to explore, express and celebrate their diversity, to create awareness of and understanding between communities, working towards greater cohesion.

"The team of volunteers are excited and looking forward to engaging via radio to entertain and educate the community."

The seasonal platform this year has also given many slots to women's programmes dealing with mental health and wellbeing, careers, cuisine, culture and family as well, as more touchy subjects which will be covered in the Loose Sisters show.

Sister2Sister Talks will specifically be supporting young ethnic minority females to realise their full potential and be the best version of themselves through empowerment programmes and mentoring services.

Alvina Ali, station manager and presenter, said: "Variety is the spice of life, to many and we have made that our aim to provide women with a voice and ensure their greater presence on radio to promote gender equality in and through the media and, more generally, to expand the opportunities for women to express themselves.

"This year we will be on the search for more presenters especially teenagers.

"The radio station is a spiritual companion and I hope our various features and programs will cater to the time, taste, and mood of each of our listeners."

The radio station frequency 87.8FM covers Wolverhampton, however through the internet, audiences worldwide can tune in.

Although it will only be on air until the month of Ramadan finishes, the station’s controllers run it full-time online and on the Ramadan Radio Wolves App 365 days 24/7.

Ramadan Radio caters for all age groups and besides English, will broadcast select programmes in Arabic, Urdu, Kurdish, Somalian, Ghana and Sudanese languages.