Full cast for Wolverhampton performance of Cher show announced

The full company of The Cher Show, credit Zac Cooke for The Studio @ stream.theatre

Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers and Millie O’Connell will all star as Cher – with each representing the singer through a different part of her life.

They will be joined by Lucas Rush as Sonny, Jake Mitchell as Bob Mackie, Sam Ferriday as Greg Allman and Tori Scott who will play Georgia.

The Cher Show tells the story of the singer's rise to fame, from the daughter of an Armenian-American truck driver to the heights of global stardom.

Other actors include Jordan Anderton, Jasmine Jules Andrews, Carla Bertran, Catherine Cornwall, Áine Curran, Sam Holden, Samantha Ivey, Aston Newman Hannington, Ingrid Olivia, Clayton Rosa, Chay Wills and Guy Woolf.

Behind the scenes cast include Tony and Olivier Award-winner Rick Elice, Arlene Phillips, Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse and costume design by Gabriella Slade. The musical is packed with 35 of her biggest hits, including If I Could Turn Back Time, I Got You Babe, Strong Enough, The Shoop Shoop Song and Believe.

In the 1990s, she established The Cher Charitable Foundation to support causes around the world. She has been a long-time donor and supporter of Habitat for Humanity, The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and Keep A Child Alive, an organisation that helps to combat the AIDs epidemic. Most recently, she co-founded Free the Wild to help rescue Kaavan the Asian elephant from Islamabad zoo.

Written by Tony Award-winning Rick Elice, the show made its debut on Broadway in 2018 in a production that earned two Tony Awards and delighted fans from around the world. This new production will be the European premiere.