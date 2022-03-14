Drive to promote female security careers

GMS security colleague Megan Winup

GMS Group has teamed up with education and employment partners to tackle an industry-wide shortage of trained female staff through Women In Security.

It is launching an awareness drive about the opportunities for female staff to follow careers in security gatehouse roles, public facing events and technology-based duties including CCTV monitoring along with potential management development.

Tividale-based GMS urged more female applicants to step forward as part of the global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Women in Security is a socially-conscious effort by GMS to encourage more women to take up the diverse career opportunities in the security sector as part of the economic rebuilding from Covid-19. With high-profile public events heading to the West Midlands in 2022, new starters can benefit from opportunities to work in exciting settings while building up their experience.

GMS has promoted Women In Security to West Midlands colleges, universities, local authorities, student unions and employment agencies to display the opportunities available for female colleagues in security.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street endorsed the campaign as part of his jobs plan to get 100,000 people back into good-quality employment within two years.