Metro Bank employees to come together and celebrate International Women’s Day

By Nathan Rowe

Colleagues at a Metro Bank will be supporting women in two ways this year to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Staff will also be volunteering as painters and decorators for The Haven charity
Wolverhampton’s Metro Bank on Dudley Street will turn purple to highlight issues involving women.

Staff will also be volunteering as painters and decorators for The Haven in Wolverhampton, which supports women and children who have been subjected to domestic abuse, and women who are at risk of homelessness.

It is part the bank's pledge to give every colleague a Day to Amaze, which is a paid day off to support a local charity or good cause.

Aman Dhillon, Wolverhampton’s Metro Bank store manager: "As a community bank, we want to support our local charities with the support they really need.

"We are hoping to both fundraise for the Haven and roll up our sleeves and get stuck in with decorating the centre."

Jaz Govindan, store assistant manager, added: "We are all looking forward to a completely different work day helping the charity out."

