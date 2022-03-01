A young prayer offered for Ukraine

The youngster writing a thoughtful message about the conflict in Ukraine

He was part of a large number of people of all ages and denominations who attended a prayer vigil on Monday night at St Mary Magdalene Church, in East Castle Street.

It was Bridgnorth churches' contribution to a county-wide effort, with vigils, rallies and solidarity marches held, and locations decorated with or in the colour of the Ukranian flag.

Another child writes a message

The service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Bridgnorth

Churches from all denominations were represented at the church on Monday, with prayers held and opportunities for moments of silence and contemplation.

Youngsters had the opportunity to peg their messages to a board which will remain on display all week in the church

All the ministers and churches of the town were invited to St Mary's to join together in moments of contemplation and prayer,

The service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Bridgnorth

The service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Bridgnorth

Reverend Preb Simon Cawdell said the churches came together because they had all been shocked by the events going on abroad.

"It is our way of showing support for people affected by the situation or just supporting each other because everyone has been shocked at what has happened," he said.

"It was effectively a show of solidarity to our Ukranian friends who are always in our prayers

"There were reflective moments of silence and prayers led by ministers.

The service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Bridgnorth

"We prayed that the fighting ends as soon as possible and also that the people fleeing the country and the refugees get out safely.