Anticipation and nerves for fans and managers ahead of kick off

Kidderminster Harriers get set for their big match against West Ham on Saturday. Manager Russ Penn and assistant manager Jim O'Connor

A month after the Harriers scored an upset FA Cup third round 2-1 win against Championship side Reading, the National League North club is making the final preparations to take on Premier League West Ham United in the fourth round.

There are five divisions and 113 league places between the two clubs, but manager Russ Penn has spoken of looking forward to the occasion on Saturday, while also approaching it differently to league matches.

He said: "Going into this game is enjoyable, but we have to approach it differently if we want to stay in the game as we don't want to be blown away in the first 20 minutes.

"They are a better side than us, but if we can perform to our levels and they're not quite at their game, then it could be our day and we are going to go out to win the game and I'll be disappointed if we don't do that.

"I know their manager will respect us and the non-league game and we're not going to put 10 men behind the ball and hope for penalties because we'll end up losing 8-0."

The game is being shown live on the BBC, kicking off at 12.30pm, and the game has sold out, meaning more than 5,000 supporters will fill Aggborough Stadium on Hoo Road to cheer the team on.

Among supporters going to the game, the feelings were of excitement, but also nerves about the task ahead.

Former player and now member of the Kidderminster Harriers Independent Supporters Trust Ray Bate will be at the game on Saturday.

The 67-year-old, who played for the club as centre-half in the 1970s, said the anticipation was building.

He said: "I might not be playing anymore, but you still get butterflies in your stomach ahead of a game like this because you don't want to see them get hammered.

"However, there's also that thought in the back of your mind that they might sneak a 1-0 win and I know that people will be heading to the ground from 9am onwards, so it's going to be a busy morning.