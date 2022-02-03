Voices of the Games wanted as applications open for announcers

Perry the Bull celebrates the countdown to the Games in Centenary Square, Birmingham

Birmingham 2022 is searching for the sport presenters of the future to be part of the biggest multi-sport event to be staged in the country since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The organisers of the Games are looking for around 20 people to be , roles that will involve them engaging with the thousands of spectators expected to fill each of the official competition venues this summer.

Applicants need to be professional, confident, and enthusiastic and aged 18 or over, live in the region and be available for the duration of the Games and rehearsal days.

Martin Green, chief creative officer for Birmingham 2022, said: "This is another fantastic opportunity for new talent to get involved in the Games and for them to be part of a team playing a crucial role in ensuring spectators have a memorable and enjoyable experience in our venues.

"We are looking for talented local people with an interest in presenting but who so far haven’t had the opportunity to shine, and we’d love to receive applications from people who can connect with an audience and whose passion and enthusiasm is infectious.

"The successful applicants will not only be provided with full training and support, but during the Games they will also have the chance to learn from a hugely experienced team, rubbing shoulders with presenting professionals who will be the perfect mentors."