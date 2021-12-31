Check out the most read Express & Star stories online in 2021

1. Business owner’s Brexit vote blues

Charlotte Stokes and Maxine Sault from C & M Global with stock waiting to be delivered to Europe

Maxine Sault confessed she now believed she had made a mistake in voting for Brexit as she hit major problems exporting to Europe.

2. Designer Outlet 'best thing to happen in Cannock' say first shoppers

The opening day. Photo: Gerardo Jaconelli

Dozens of eager shoppers queued for hours outside Cannock's new £160 million designer outlet to be the first through the gates when it opened.

3. Look, it’s Wayne Rooney!

Pete Hyde with Wayne.Rooney

There was great excitement when Wayne Rooney was spotted with his family at a Staffordshire village pub.

4. South African Covid variant detected in Walsall

A drive-through test centre was set up at the Walsall College campus in Littleton Street West

The race was on in February to test the 10 ,300 residents in the WS2 area of Walsall after a case of the more contagious Covid-19 variant first discovered in South Africa was confirmed.

5. Walsall foundry worker wins dream £3 million Devon clifftop home

Glen and Debbie Elmy celebrate with their dog Bailey. Photo: Omaze

Glen Elmy scooped a £3 million dream home in Devon and £20,000 after buying a £25 ticket in a charity prize draw.

6. City hit by spate of shootings

The scene in Hughes Avenue

A woman was taken to hospital in April after being injured in the second shooting in Wolverhampton in six days.

7. Anger at plans to demolish historic pub

The Fiddlers Arms pub in Dudley

Objections were raised over plans to knock down an historic Black Country pub and replace it with 12 houses.

8. Parking chaos as walkers descend on village

Vehicles parked along Church Lane, Derrington. Image courtesy of Keith Jacques.

Residents of a quiet Staffordshire street said their lives were "turned upside down" by walkers using their street to park when visiting a nearby green.

9. Tories trounce Labour in local elections

Conservative Dudley MP Mike Wood relishes a successful election for the Tories in the Black Country

The local election in May saw terrible results for Labour across the West Midlands and beyond which left the party once again examining itself and stressing the need for change.

10. Pensioner's delight as stolen spaniel found safe

Alan Chamberlain reunited with Penny, who was missing for three weeks. Photo: Stacey Bushell

A dog that was stolen just before Christmas was found and reunited with her elderly owner three weeks later.

11. Nuno makes surprise return

Nuno with (L-R) Sharanjit Singh, bar and grill owner Bahader Shergill and Parminder Shergill

Ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has made a surprising return to Wolverhampton after being spotted in a local bar and grill in November after being sacked by Spurs.

12. Asylum seekers 'dumped' in Wolverhampton hotel

Asylum seekers were living in the Britannia Hotel, next to Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre

In September it was claimed that 200 asylum seekers had been “dumped” in a Wolverhampton hotel against the wishes of the city council.

13. Rugeley Power Station towers come down

The towers come down

Viewers watched live online as the Rugeley Power Station cooling towers were blown up in June.

14. Worker catches Covid following vaccine trial

The drive-through test centre at Walsall College

In February it was revealed an IT worker living in Walsall had tested positive for the South African strain of Covid after travelling to take part in a vaccine trial.

15. Andy Street elected West Midlands Mayor again

Andy Street, left, with rival Liam Byrne ahead of the declaration in Birmingham

Andy Street continued the success for the Tories as he secured a second term as West Midlands Mayor.

16. Supermarket firm fined £500,000 over pest infestations

Inside the walk-in chiller at Warley Supermarket in Smethwick

A company behind several Black Country supermarkets was ordered to pay more than half-a-million pounds after issues with pet infestations and safety.

17. Pub landed with £10,000 court bill over mice at premises

The Bramford Arms, in Woodsetton, Dudley. Photo: Google Maps

Continuing the theme of pests, the owners of a Dudley pub were ordered to pay more than £10,000 after environmental health officers found evidence of mice at the premises.

18. Term starts late in school bullying row

Barcroft Primary School in Willenhall could not open on the first day of term due to staff refusing to come in

The new school year descended into chaos at a Black Country primary school when 28 members of staff stayed away in a row over bullying claims.

19. Kate and William on a Black Country mission

The Duke of Cambridge strokes a chameleon alongside children from Loxdale Primary School during a visit to HugglePets in the Community

In May, Kate and William thrilled youngsters as they brought their mission to highlight mental health issues to the heart of the Black Country.

20. Shock at death of former Wolves player Lee Collins

Lee Collins, picture playing for Wolves against Hednesford in 2006

Tributes were paid after former Wolves player Lee Collins, who had moved on to captain Yeovil Town, died at the age of 32.

21. Wandering toddler leads police to cannabis farm

The cannabis farm. Photo: Heath Town & East Park Police @HTown_EParkWMP

A toddler was found walking alone along a road by police - who discovered a 100-plant cannabis farm when they went to return the child home.

22. Neighbours share £180,000 in Postcode Lottery

Raj Kumari and Mick McCann celebrate their win

Five lucky people in Wolverhampton were celebrating after they won a combined £180,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

23. Girlfriend of Wolves star Morgan Gibbs-White ‘manhandled' by fan

Morgan Gibbs-White of Wolverhampton Wanderers

The girlfriend of Wolves star Morgan Gibbs-White was "manhandled" while walking to her car following Wolves' match against Leicester in August.

24. Cannabis farm found growing in cinema turned wedding venue

Diamond Banqueting Suite in Wolverhampton city centre, where 700 cannabis plants were found

A major cannabis farm was discovered at an events centre and wedding venue in the heart of Wolverhampton.

25. Police respond to 700 Covid breaches on New Year's Eve

Officers discovered a large New Year's Eve party being held at an address in Warner Road, in Wednesbury. Photo: Google.