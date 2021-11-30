Osprey Charging is behind the scheme which will see deployment of a game-changing new technology, called Kempower, which enables sites to host multiple high-powered chargers on a single site.

The site is designed to eliminate anxiety over where charging points are available for electric vehicles ahead of the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars.

The hub, located adjacent to the A463, includes four high-powered chargers capable of adding 100 miles of range in just ten minutes and will help meet demand for charging as reports predict a 3,000 per cent increase and 1.7 million electric vehicles on the roads in the Midlands by 2030.

Other factors, such as Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone introduced in June 2021 to tackle air pollution, are accelerating the trend and encouraging drivers in the region to move away from old polluting petrol and diesel vehicles to electric alternatives.

Public charging infrastructure, such as Osprey’s new Wolverhampton hub, will help ensure that the transition in the region is both rapid and smooth.

Ian Johnston, chief executive of Osprey Charging, said: "Whether it is gigafactories, electric vehicle manufacturing or clean air zones, the West Midlands is leading the way on low carbon transport, cementing its role at the heart of the UK's green industrial revolution.

"The opening of our high-powered charging hub in Wolverhampton, the first of ten in construction this year, once again puts the region at the leading edge of innovation, marking a step-change in the UK's electric vehicle infrastructure as we accelerate towards mass adoption of these vehicles.

"The site, which deploys multiple high-powered chargers, will provide a blueprint for hundreds more right across the UK, meaning no waiting times for drivers and an overall outsanding customer experience."

The hub will serve major transport routes that see more than 130,000 vehicles pass by daily and there is also a Costa Coffee on site, allowing drivers to relax and make us of their facilities while charging.

Martin Pitt, a local electric vehicle driver, said: "I switched to an electric vehicle just over two years ago and have not looked back since as they are cheap to run, great to drive and importantly, cause much less harm to the environment than petrol and diesel vehicles.

"However, availability and ease of charging puts a lot of people off making the switch.