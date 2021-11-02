'Worrying' rise in child burning accidents blamed on Squid Game cooking fad

Young people are suffering burns cooking up the honeycomb treat without supervision.

The popular Netflix series Squid Game has inspired the TikTok craze called the ‘honeycomb’ or ‘dalgona’ challenge where players must break a honeycomb treat into a template shape.

Birmingham Children’s Hospital Burns Centre said there has been a "worrying increase" in the number of young people suffering with burns-related injuries associated with cooking the Korean honeycomb treat without supervision.

The challenge involves combining a mixture of sugar and baking soda over heat, such as an oven hob to create the dalgona candy seen in the 15 age-rated series.

The hospital says that with sugar having the ability to reach a higher temperature than water, the mixture can reach up to 160 degrees Celsius, 60 degrees higher than that of boiling water.

It says the syrupy sticky texture also sticks to the skin increasing the likelihood of blistering and skin damage.

The hospital is advising that children should be accompanied by an adult if they want to use the oven hob or heat that could have the potential to cause serious injuries.

Mr Oliver Sawyer, consultant burns and plastic surgeon at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re really worried after seeing several children with very deep skin injuries caused by scalds linked to this social media trend.

"Given the very high boiling point of the substance any scalds do really have potential to cause serious scarring.

“We’d warn against anyone doing this because of the damage it can potentially cause but, as with any form of cooking, children should never be unaccompanied.

"In just a few seconds an accident could lead to life-changing and lasting injuries.”

The hospital says to prevent against potential burns-related accidents, position all saucepans or frying pans on the back burner/hob where possible and make sure that all handles face inwards to stop them from being knocked resulting in spillages.