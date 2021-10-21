Work of district fund highlighted in new video

Julian Fisher of Townhouse Communications.

We Love Lichfield gives small grants of up to £1,000 to good causes in Lichfield, Burntwood and the surrounding villages, twice a year.

The video, by Townhouse Communications, explains how the fund works, its fundraising and the grants given away to voluntary groups.

With appearances from corporate supporters David Lloyd Lichfield and Burntwood grant recipient Spark Community Café, the video has been produced free of charge and it is hoped it will help raise the profile of the fund while attracting new sponsors.

Andy Lightbown appeared in the video on behalf of David Lloyd.

Julian Fisher, Director of Townhouse Communications said, “I’ve been a supporter and advisor of We Love Lichfield for many years. Its work is outstanding, raising funds to distribute grants to voluntary groups across the district.

"We generated its website and other marketing collateral but felt the fund needed a video in particular to help it attract new supporters and sponsors.

“A huge thanks to David Lloyd Lichfield for being part of the video. Also, everyone at Spark Café Burntwood which has received multiple grants from We Love Lichfield and do a superb job helping families across the Burntwood area.

Esther Allen of Spark in Burntwood.

“Through the video potential recipients will have information so that they can apply. Also potential sponsors and supporters will see the difference the fund makes across the district and hopefully come forward to help.”

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield said: “The video really brings what we do to life. It’s great to have a video that the team can send to people and businesses simply explaining the charity does and how it helps.

"A huge thanks to Julian and the Townhouse team.”

To see the video visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=al7EgRBNzsg