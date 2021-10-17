Local MPs vow to continue to meet the public in the wake of Sir David Amess MP murder

Undated handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative MP Sir David Amess who has been stabbed several times at a surgery in his Southend West constituency, according to reports. Issue date: Friday October 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE MP . Photo credit should read: Chris McAndrew/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The Home Office and the Speaker of the House of Commons are currently reviewing security arrangements of MPs after Sir Amess became the second MP in five years to be killed after Jo Cox MP was murdered in 2016.

MPs usually meet constituents once a week but Home Secretary Priti Patel said this weekend having police presence at MP surgeries is "under consideration".

However, Dudley South Conservative MP does not want police officers at surgeries which are either held at his office, Brierley Hill Market or ASDA cafe.

He said: "It has hit us all really hard, everyone knows there is a risk being an MP but it brings it home when something so tragic happens to a friend and colleague.

"I'm reluctant to have the police attend my surgeries, it would change the feel of the relationship between constituent and MP having a police officer present."

He added: "It would be impossible to stop someone who is really determined to attack me, a police officer in the next room would not be able to react quick enough. We cannot have airport style security in community centres or my office for every surgery, it would be impractical.

Walsall South Labour MP Valerie Vaz wants to wait for the results of the security reviews which are already underway.

She said: "The Home Office and the Speaker of the House of Commons are both carrying out reviews into the security of MPs. I would rather wait to see what recommendations they come up with before commenting on police being present at my surgeries."

Halesowen and Rowley Regis Conservative MP James Morris said: "I was very shocked and saddened by what happened on Friday, it’s been a difficult weekend for my colleagues right across the House, and we are all thinking of Sir David’s family, friends and staff at this sad time.

"Unfortunately we do have to take our personal security a lot of consideration these days, a regrettable but inevitable part of the job, and I am also very mindful of my responsibilities for the safety of my staff. I will await the outcome of the review conducted by the Home Office and the House authorities to see what further measures are recommended."

However, Mr Morris believes meeting local people face to face is essential for democracy and representing his constituents in Westminster. 0000

He said: "I am determined to be accessible to my constituents through surgeries, visits and other public meetings as this is a vital part of my job as a local MP.’

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant is a familiar face around his constituency since being elected in 1992.

He said: "No MP can be completely safe unless we cut ourselves off from our community completely. That would be highly undesirable and wrong. I enjoy meeting people in Lichfield District and like to be easily accessible. But I also believe it is safer for MPs to conduct their surgeries by appointment - like seeing a GP - rather than publicising a venue in advance and its location with anybody being able to walk off the street.

"This is what the police prefer and most MP conduct their surgeries this way, but sadly not all.

"The security services, the Home Office, and the Office of the Speaker of the House of Commons are conducting reviews into the security of MPs. I hope their findings do not prevent the close contact between the MPs and the electorate they serve, but will provide additional security."