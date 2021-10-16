Councillor hails progress on city open space project

The meadow near Curborough Community Centre.

The council's Labour Leader Dave Robertson has been working with several community groups over the last year to encourage wildflower planting near to Curborough Community Centre in Reynolds Close.

Lichfield City Council's Labour leader Dave Robertson.

Cllr Robertson said: "The wildflowers not only look great, but they also help protect our bees, encourage biodiversity, and tackle climate

change.

"We’re lucky to have a lot of open spaces in the city, and it’s right that we should take the time to look at where we can add value to them, and to enjoy their environmental and ecological benefits.”

Following a meeting with officers from Lichfield District and City Councils last week Cllr Robertson says he is looking forward to extending the project here, and in other areas.

“It was great to meet with the staff from both councils to look at what we could do to make our open spaces even better and fantastic too

that we were able to make some outline plans that can be moved ahead over the coming weeks and months.”

Local community groups and volunteers can contact Cllr Robertson if they want to be involved in the next stages of the Curborough project.

This will involve planting out bulbs this autumn, sowing seeds next spring as well as the possibility of planting a tree and creating a raised area to show off the flowers as they bloom next year.