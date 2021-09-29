Pallets, plaster and paste amongst rubbish dumped by fly-tippers

A pile of pallets, wallpaper and plaster was dumped off New Penkridge Road in Cannock.

The waste is believed to have been left on Cannock's New Penkridge Road on land opposite the Shoal Hill Tavern sometime before 7pm last Friday (September 24).

Richard Pursehouse, 58, came across the "eyesore" on Tuesday morning as he walked his dog.

Wallpaper was amongst the rubbish dumped.

"I am angry," he said.

"It is unacceptable and it costs rate-payers money to remove.

"It must have been taken there in a van.

"There were old nails amongst the rubbish which is dangerous to wildlife."

Mr Pursehouse said the plaster appeared to be old and believes it, and some of the other rubbish, came from a house undergoing renovation.

"It is the responsibility of whoever the waste belongs to to dispose of it properly," he said.

"If they have paid someone to take it away it is still their responsibility.

"It would be good to catch whoever has done this.

"Someone must know who has done away with a lot of rubbish."

The large pile of rubbish was removed on Wednesday morning (September 29).

It was dumped on the border between the Cannock Chase and South Staffordshire districts and due to its proximity to the border Cannock Chase District Council took it away.

A spokesperson for South Staffordshire Council said: "Fly-tipping is a blight on the country and puts unnecessary strain on our frontline services.

"Every hour that our crews spend removing a fly tip like this from site, is an hour away from other important maintenance work.

"During 2020 alone, South Staffordshire Council removed nearly 1,900 fly tips from the district at a cost to the council of over £148,000.

"We are working hard to tackle the cause of this problem and during the last year have invested in our covert camera surveillance and outreach work with partners such as parish councils, local businesses and neighbouring authorities.