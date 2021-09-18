Anniversary for special gardening group

Pictured with COGS members are (from left) Councillor Mike Wilcox, Michael Fabricant, Di Evans Chair of Burntwood Town Council) and Terry Finn, chairman of COGS.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant joined the Chair of Burntwood Town Council Di Evans at the COGS (Cherry Orchard Gardening Services) event at Burntwood Memorial Hall in Rugeley Road last Thursday (September 16).

The non-profit organisation helps occupy adults with learning difficulties who hitherto attended facilities such as the former Adult Training Centre in Lichfield's Cherry Orchard which closed.

Service users tend gardens for the elderly putting their skills to good use.

Mr Fabricant said: “This is a wonderful initiative providing gainful employment and quality care for people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health problems.

"This innovative scheme ought to be repeated in other parts of the country.

“Originally an initiative of then councillor Terry Finn in Lichfield, COGS moved to its present location behind Burntwood Memorial Hall when the site in Lichfield was redeveloped.

"My congratulations to the whole team who provide valuable work for those who might otherwise not find a real purpose in life.

“I agree with the ethic of COGS who say: ‘We believe everyone should have an active and positive role in their community. "Through work-based learning, our members gain new skills, find friendships, and embrace the confidence and independence needed for everyday life.’

"And where better to do this in a natural garden environment?" said Mr Fabricant.