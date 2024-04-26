Determined mum to start Race for Life after secondary cancer diagnosis

Victoria Powers, from Cheslyn Hay, will sound the starting horn at Telford Race for Life to highlight the importance of early detection and life-saving research.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer just days before her 28th birthday, in April 2017, Victoria chose to have both breasts removed to reduce the risk of re-diagnosis.

The tough decision was made after genetic testing showed she carries the faulty version of the BRCA2 gene.

That’s when she discovered both her grandmother and great-grandmother on her dad’s side had died of breast cancer.

Thinking the nightmare ordeal was behind her, Victoria completed the 5k Race for Life in Walsall in 2018 to raise funds for research and celebrate the end of her treatment.

But five years later, in December 2022, Victoria developed a cough as she prepared for what was meant to be her final breast check-up.

Tests showed the cancer was back, this time in her lungs and liver with early signs in her bones and lymph nodes.

“All I could think was, ‘is my son going to grow up without his mum?’” said Victoria, now 34.

“When you’ve had primary breast cancer you know exactly what secondary cancer means. I was devastated but I swung straight into action and focused on what needed to be done for my son’s sake.”

Six months of chemotherapy followed and, when scans showed the treatment was shrinking the tumours, Victoria booked a dream trip to Florida with husband Andy and son Jacob, now nine.

“Everything was going well until August when I started getting shortness of breath,” said Victoria, a nursery nurse at Teddy Bears Nursery in Great Wyrley.

“Scans showed I had fluid on the left side of my lung, so we had to cancel Florida which was heartbreaking.”

Determined not to miss out on precious family time, Victoria and Andy took Jacob on a three-day trip to Paris in September instead.

When later scans proved more positive, they managed a dream trip to Lapland to see Santa in December.

“These trips are incredibly precious to us because we just don’t know what’s around the corner,” said Victoria who has just returned from a week in Cyprus with Andy and Jacob.

“That’s why research is so vitally important. Your life can rest on the next drug to be developed and approved.”

Now Victoria wants to give hope to others and show there is life after secondary cancer by supporting Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, taking place from May 4 at 16 venues across the West Midlands.

They include Weston Park Pretty Muddy 5k on May 4; Walsall Arboretum 3k, 5k and 10k Race for Life on May 12, Telford Town Park 5k and 10k Race for Life on May 26; The Quarry, Shrewbury 5k Race for Life on June 2; West Park, Wolverhampton 5k Race for Life on June 9; Sandwell Valley Country Park 5k Pretty Muddy on June 22; and Himley Hall, Dudley 5k Race for Life on July 7.

Money raised at Race for Life helps scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancers - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives.

Every year around 33,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands region.

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the West Midlands, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Victoria for her support and know her story will make an impact on everyone who hears it.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.

"Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone, and we mean everyone.

"Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and to treasure that moment of crossing the finish line.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org