Chinese academic crafts new Wolves in Wolves sculpture

Chinese academic Zhao Lin was called on to craft the statue during his six-month trip to Wolverhampton.

It came as part of the Wolves in Wolves project, which saw a collection of 30 animal-shaped sculptures scattered across the city earlier this year.

Dr Paul Darke, creative director of the project, invited the Yanshan University associate dean to get involved and design a wolf to join the pack.

He added: "We see Wolverhampton as part of a global culture. We want to help ensure that Wolverhampton stays significant, not just locally, regionally or nationally, but internationally.

"The chance to have Zhao Lin come and do a wolf was an opportunity too great to be missed."

Mr Lin, who is master tutor at the university's School of Arts and Design, is on a six-month cultural exchange with the University of Wolverhampton and is currently the scholar in residence at the Wolverhampton School of Art.

He also created a mini wolf, representing the 24 solar terms of the Chinese weather, which he plans to take back with him to China.

Wolves in Wolves swept the city earlier this year, brightening Wolverhampton and creating the largest public art event in the area.

The project, which saw families spot the sculptures across city trails, was organised in partnership with charity Outside Centre and Enjoy Wolverhampton.

Dr Darke, who is CEO of Finchfield-based charity Outside Centre, said it was 'special' the newly-crafted wolf would permanently feature in Wolverhampton's history.

He added : "I think it's fantastic. It's a simple, distinctive Chinese design that's perfect.

"It is great that so many of the Wolves can still be seen in the city. We are thankful to the University of Wolverhampton for their continuing support for the project, as well as other local businesses."

The Chinese-inspired wolf is currently at the University of Wolverhampton, with plans to place it at locations across the city in the coming months.