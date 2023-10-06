Fiona Bruce Injury: Question Time presenter appears in Wolverhampton episode with black eye and her arm in a sling

Fiona Bruce's sling was clearly visible (Photo courtesy: BBC Question Time).

The BBC presenter was in the city to host a debate on issues like HS2 and Suella Braverman's comments at the Tory Party conference, but she started the programme by addressing her obvious injuries.

However, she soon put viewers' minds at ease when she explained exactly what had happened before the debate started.

It turns out she had a bit of an accident involving a horse.

"I thought I'd just mention it," she said.

"It's the least interesting thing in the programme but in case you're wondering, I broke my hand and I've got the remnants of a black eye because I fell off a horse.

"And that's all there is to say about that."

According to reports, Fiona Bruce took up horse riding in 2011.

In an interview with the Daily Mail she said: "I started horse riding very late in life. I will always be pretty rubbish, but I love it,