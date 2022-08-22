Shropshire teams take top two spots in topsy-turvy Krazy Races in Wolverhampton

The Royals with Cheese team

The first Krazy Races event in Wolverhampton featured two teams from the county, with the Shropshire Lads taking first prize.

And it wasn't the first time they had won such an event, which sees teams racing in custom made go-karts.

In 2019, when named Shropshire Blues, they won the Shrewsbury race, and they also took part in this year's race at The Quarry in May - although they didn't triumph that time so decided to give it another go.

They crossed the line in 27.9 seconds in front of thousands of spectators who packed the streets of Wolverhampton.

Shropshire Blues taking part in the race

And they weren't the only Shropshire team to do well on the day, the Royals with Cheese team from Telford coming in second in 29 seconds.

They were made up of employees of Halesfield-based MIDDAS Interior Solutions who were also a mascot sponsor on the day. They had also taken part in the Shrewsbury race with a Lady Penelope themed cart and this time they were dressed as pantomime characters with a vehicle based around Toy Story.

The event, staged on Sunday in conjunction with Wolverhampton City Council raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Research and individual teams could raise money for their own charities as well, with the Shropshire Lads racing in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The winning Shropshire Blues team

Krazy Races organiser Danny Scoffin said the two Shropshire teams had worked hard to produce their karts and costumes and he was pleased the event had gone so well.

He said: "The Shropshire Blues as was enjoyed the first event so much they wanted to take part again which they did in Shrewsbury, but this is the first time they have ventured outside of the county and they did really well to win in Wolverhampton because the competition was tough.