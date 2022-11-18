Emma's living the countryside dream

Emma, Ian and their sons Jack and Sam

At the age of 30, she decided to turn her dream of living surrounded by open fields and picturesque views into reality.

Now Emma, who grew up in Wall Heath, runs a farm and eco-camping and glamping site on the Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire border with her husband Ian.

The former qualified building surveyor believes her love of the great outdoors was partly inspired by family holidays.

"I've always loved the countryside. I used to go away in a caravan with my mom, dad, nan and grandad and I loved it.

"I also loved Enid Blyton books like the Famous Famous books where they had adventures in the countryside," Emma tells Weekend.

In 2003, she took the plunge by buying a cottage with barns alongside 25 acres of land with her parents, aunt and grandmother.

"We lived together in caravans for eight years on our little hippy commune, renovating the cottage and, after obtaining planning permission, converting the barns," says Emma.

Making such as "massive" change to her life also led to her meeting her 'soulmate' Ian as his brother kept sheep on the same ground as her horses.

Love blossomed for the pair who have two young sons, Jack and Sam, while Ian has a daughter named Ellie.

On their working farm, near Knighton-on-Teme they have around 400 breeding ewes and 30 cows and calves along with a bull and a few outdoor free range pigs, horses, dogs, guinea fowl and chickens.

There's also a small honesty shop outside their house where the children sell eggs, jam, honey and any surplus garden produce to the locals and residents on the nearby caravan park.

"There is never a spare minute and we work very hard every day of the year," says Emma.

"I always start the day with a plan of what I'm going to do and nine times out of 10, I haven't followed that plan by the end of the day because something else always crops up."

The couple opened their camping and glamping site, By The Red Phone Box, three years ago, offering two luxury bell tents and five pitches.

The off-grid camping and camping site

"This was my chance to share where we live and the beauty of the local countryside. "It is an off-grid, upcycled project with a low carbon foot print and a chance to get back to nature," Emma tells Weekend.

"My inspiration was my family holidays in the 70s and 80s when we stayed on a farm just outside Barmouth, where the farmer was allowed just three caravans at a time in his hay field."

They have been delighted by the positive feedback from guests about the facilities and location.

"It's nice to know that what we are doing is what people want. It gives them a chance to see what life is like living and working on a farm. They see us when we are outside soaked to the skin in the rain and also when it's beautiful and sunny," says Emma.

"People stay with us from all over the country. It's really nice when people visit from back home. People are always surprised as they don't expected to be greeted by someone with a Black Country accent," she adds.

One question they often get asked by campers is about mobile phone reception at the site, which has been shortlisted as a finalist in Visit Worcestershire's 2022/23 Tourism Awards.

"Some mobile phones get no reception and some do get reception. When their phones don't work, some people say it's wonderful because they can completely switch off," explains Emma, who is also a parish councillor for Knighton-on-Teme.

Among those who have enjoyed their stay at the glamping and camping site, which was named Luxury Campsite of the Year at the 2021/22 Central England Prestige Awards, has been former EastEnders actress Samantha Womack.

Following a short break at By The Red Phone Box, the 50-year-old returned for a second stay and also chose it as the location for a photo shoot for OK! Magazine.

"When you see people on TV, you often wonder what they are like in real life. Sam was so nice and down to earth. She loved the relaxing, tranquil, back to nature experience we offer here," says Emma.

Taking the plunge and moving to a rural area is something she says she will never regret doing.

"I think it's the sense of freedom that I enjoy most, I love being outdoors. It's a lot of work but I enjoy it and if you're doing something you enjoy, you're not just living from one holiday to the next.

"My husband and I are a team. If we have a few cross words in the morning, by the time we've drenched 100 ewes, we're talking to each other again." says Emma.

"He is someone that friends and family will come to for help and advice, he is my rock and I could not ask for a better teacher in the 10 years I've spent working with him. He has a wonderful calm way with the animals and is very knowledgeable whilst always open to new ideas."

Her advice to anyone considering a similar life-changing move to the countryside is to "do it".

"Trust you own judgement that it's the right thing for you," says Emma. "You don't have to everything all at once. I never considered making the huge step all at once, it was a gradual process.

"I feel very lucky to be living where we are and to be able to share it with our sons and with other people."