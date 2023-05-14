Performers being the magic of the musicals to audiences across the region

Performers Becky Gosling and Paul Roberts have joined forces as 2’s Company to present The Magic of The Musicals

Professional singers Becky Gosling, from Cannock, and Paul Roberts, from Telford, have joined forces as 2’s Company to present The Magic of The Musicals.

The production, which is touring the region over the coming months, features songs from 19 different shows and multiple costume changes for the vocalists.

Becky began performing in musical theatre productions when she was a pupil at Kingsmead School in Hednesford.

It remained a much-loved hobby for many years with the singer performing at weddings, alongside her dad Ken, at weekends.

"At the time I was climbing the corporate career ladder and I was a sales manager for an Italian design company, " she explains.

Seven years ago, the mother of two decided she wanted a career that fitted better around her family life and turned to her love of singing.

"I started as a care home singer and it was going really well until Covid hit. Then out of the blue I got a call from Paul, who was also a care home singer. He said he had an idea for show and I had been recommended to him.

"I absolutely love musical theatre - that's where it all began for me - so I jumped at the chance," explains Becky, who still performs with Ken as part of acoustic act, BecKeny Acoustic Duo.

The pair began planning their show during the Covid lockdowns and performed it for the first time in October 2021.

The feedback was so positive that they were encouraged to take it on the road and have been touring the region every since.

The Magic of the Musicals feature songs from 19 different shows

Earlier this year, they returned to Becky's former school, Kingsmead, which coincidently was also where Paul made his stage debut in a performance of Oklahoma! with a local operatic society when he was 16.

Paul went on to study at the Birmingham School of Music, now known as Birmingham Conservatoire, where he joined the Birmingham Touring Opera.

Over the years, he has performed in a wide range of productions and venues and been a member of a professional quartet.

For the past 17 years, he has been entertaining care home residents and staff across the Midlands.

"My dad had dementia and I was visiting him one day at the care home and he said: son, why don't you sing for us?. He was fed up of being Vera Lynn-ed, as he put it, and all the wartime music. He was longing for some Elvis and Neil Diamond.

"I had never given it a thought before but it went down a storm. It was lightbulb moment for me. I got a lot out of it and they enjoyed it too. So, that's what I've done ever since. I do 10-12 gigs a week at care homes all over the Midlands," says Paul, who sings as Tom Wenlock.

When Covid restrictions forced him to take a break from care home performances, he spent 18 months working as a carer. "I used to sing for my clients as I looked after them, I quickly became known as the singing carer. It was very rewarding."

When he had the idea to stage a musical theatre show, he knew Becky would be a perfect fit. "It's really taken off. We love what we do, we get on well together and our voices blend well.

"It's nice to bring musical theatre to people because it's a genre that some people don't explore," says Paul.

Becky and Paul each sing solos as well as duets and to help bring the shows to life they perform as the characters in full costume.

"I love being able to play so many characters," says Becky, who sings as Becca Gee. " I can go on stage as the old woman in Les Misérables, followed by a lion from Lion King and then as rock chick from We Will Rock You,

"Normally in a theatre show, you will play a part for two hours, but we're playing a different one every three minutes."

Also playing a part in the production is Becky's mum Bron, a former drama teacher, who helps with everything from making costumes to directing the duo on stage, and her son Max, 14, who is part of the back stage crew.

Keeping the show running smoothly behind the scenes is James Hammond from BlueSpot Productions, who takes care of all of the lighting and sound.

Becky says they have all been over the moon by the response from audiences and are constantly working to develop and improve the show.

"People leave the show buzzing, the feedback has been absolutely phenomenal."

*The Magic of the Musicals will be at Birchmeadow Centre, Broseley on Saturday June 17; at The White Eagle (Polish) Club, Stafford on Saturday, July 15; at St Andrews Church, Shifnal on Saturday, September 2; at Rugeley Red Rose on Saturday, October 14; and at Castle Hall, Bridgnorth on Saturday, November 18.