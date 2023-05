Tamworth's Castle Grounds

An exciting lineup of outdoor concerts will take place in Tamworth Castle Ground, from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.

Tamworth Borough Council and MRC Presents have joined forces to organise six top-quality tribute acts to perform across three great value double header shows.

Friday, August 4 will see Believe – The Cher Songbook and Back Into Hell – A Tribute To Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman entertain the crowds.

Saturday, August 5 features ELO Again and Bowie Experience and Sunday, August 6 will feature Waterloo A Tribute To ABBA and a Michael Jackson tribute.

Chris Jenkins, Director of MRC Presents said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Tamworth Borough Council to bring our Open Air Concerts to Tamworth this summer.

"The fantastic lineup offers a great variety of high calibre shows at an affordable price and in an incredible setting.”

Councillor Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “After the huge success of last year’s ‘Castle Summer Fest’, which hosted live music, cinema and Commonwealth Games screenings, we wanted to be able to bring another live stage to the Castle Grounds this August for a weekend of ‘Open Air Concerts’.

“From Cher to Meat Loaf; ELO to Bowie and ABBA to Michael Jackson; there’s something for all pop and rock fans to enjoy. We can’t wait to see people in the grounds for a weekend of fabulous tribute acts, o don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes!”

Tickets are £25 per concert with no booking fees and inclusive of ticket refund protection, with multi tickets – giving access to all three concerts – available for the Early Bird price of just £45 when booked by May 31.

Gates open from 5.30pm each evening, with shows starting at 7pm and finishing at approximately 10pm. Attendees can take their own soft drinks and snacks into the event arena, with food and drink also available to purchase on site.

The events are general admission and customers are welcome to take their own rug or camping chair.