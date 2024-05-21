Damian Lewis and Martin Freeman present prizes at Prince’s Trust Awards

British actors Damian Lewis and Martin Freeman have presented prizes at the Prince’s Trust Awards.

Homeland star Lewis, who went to the event with US musician Alison Mosshart, read a letter to the audience from the trust’s founder, the King, at the 20th event at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday.

Prizes were presented to young people by Lewis, Sherlock actor Freeman, former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri, Geordie duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and broadcaster Fearne Cotton.

Martin Freeman at the Prince’s Trust Awards (Ian West/PA)

The ceremony “shines a light on the inspirational stories of young people, volunteers and those who support their wider communities”.

It was hosted by trust ambassadors McPartlin and Donnelly and featured a performance by singer Pixie Lott.

The King will congratulate the winners during a reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The Homesense young achiever award was given to single mum-of-four Cherelle, 31, from Birmingham, who became a healthcare assistant after attending a Prince’s Trust NHS programme.

Presenting the award, Grammy-winning American rapper, singer and actor Eve said: “Cherelle is amazing. She has battled so much to get to where she is now and is a true role model to her daughters, showing them strength, ambition, humour and warmth.

Tasha Ghouri (Ian West/PA)

“Cherelle – just keep doing what you’re doing. I truly believe you have a great future ahead of you.”

Cherelle said: “It’s an amazing feeling. I still can’t believe I’ve won an award. My girls are so proud of me, which means the world.”

Among other winners was Amina, who supports migrant, asylum seeker and refugee communities in Liverpool as the co-founder of Migrant Artists’ Mutual Aid (MAMA); Paul, from Northern Ireland, who reformed himself after an arrest to support his family through a job; and Tyson, 26, who runs his own music production company.

India-based Arti, who used part-time roles as a maid to support her daughter, was given the Amal Clooney women’s empowerment award by Prince’s Trust ambassador for enterprise and make-up retailer Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury (Ian West/PA)

A Prince’s Trust International programme, supported by the Aga Khan Foundation, introduced Arti to the state government’s Pink Rickshaw campaign, an initiative to provide rickshaws for female passengers, with female drivers.

TK Maxx and Homesense have been partners of the Prince’s Trust for 10 years.