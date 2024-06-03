Historic Wolverhampton factory now being converted into apartments put up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Niphon Works building on Lower Villiers Street was built in 1885. At its peak it employed more than 300 people and was the city's biggest factory.

In 2017 permission was given for the then-derelict building to be converted 49 apartments.

Since then 17 have been built, with 13 currently let out. The remaining 32 are due to be built.

The Niphon Works was home to a number of different strands of manufacturing over the years, with tin trunks and coal scuttles made there.

Niphon Works. Photo: Sanderson Weatherall, Birmingham/Rightmove

It also produced decorative goods using the ‘japanning’ lacquering technique for which Wolverhampton was famous.

The firm later diversified into cabinet-making and made bodies for the Star motor company, based in nearby Frederick Street.

Niphon Works. Photo: Sanderson Weatherall, Birmingham/Rightmove

It had been at risk of being pulled down until 2010 when plans were submitted to Wolverhampton council for the homes and office complex.

The scheme involved restoring the exterior of the building, with part of the rear of the works converted into offices to act as a buffer between the apartments and a neighbouring industrial unit, but the project never got off the ground.

