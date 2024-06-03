Gun seized at Kwame Dalila's home near Wolverhampton city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have announced that 27-year-old Kwame Dalila, from Oxford Street, Wolverhampton, has been jailed for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Officers discovered the weapon during a warrant search of Dalila's home on November 15 last year. With checks confirming that the firearm was a live and viable weapon.

Dalila pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition and was subsequently jailed for five years for the offence at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

The 27-year-old also received 18 months for a separate violent disorder offence.

Live ammunition was also discovered in the property where the firearm was discovered

DC Amy Whitehouse, from the West Midlands Police major crime team, said: "We are pleased to have taken another weapon off the streets. We work really hard to arrest and bring to justice the most serious criminals in our region.

"Those with access to firearms represent a real threat, so it’s always pleasing to take live weapons off the streets.

"We do not underestimate the harm and danger that firearms can cause to communities. I would urge anyone with information on those involved in gun crime to please get in touch so that we can continue to take action."

The revolver was deemed to be 'live and viable' by investigators

The warrant comes as part of Operation Target, which sees officers take a stand against serious and organised crime offences.