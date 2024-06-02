Singer Sydnie Christmas crowned winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024

Singer Sydnie Christmas has been crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024.

The singer from Kent, who dreams of performing on the West End stage, burst into tears as presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed she had scooped the £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Christmas, who won with a showstopping performance of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, said: “I don’t know what to say, I cannot believe the amount of love that I’ve felt.

“I am overwhelmed with love and it’s the most amazing thing and I wish every person in this room feels the way I do with this love, it’s amazing, thank you so much.”

Nuclear engineer-turned-magician Jack Rhodes, who put on a “lie detector” hat during his routine, was told by head judge Simon Cowell that he had a shot at winning, but ended up as this year’s runner-up.

In third place were Ghanaian dancing duo Abigail and Afronitaaa, who were told the “entire audience” had fallen in love with them after their high-octane dance performance.

They performed to a medley of songs, which included popular Afrobeats track Antenna by Fuse ODG.

The final, which came after a week of five live semi-finals, also saw performances from the likes of magician Trixy, Taekwondo troupe Ssaulabi, teaching assistant and comedian Alex Mitchell, choir Northants Sings Out, and Japanese skipping group Haribow.

A wildcard act was also introduced into the live final and revealed to be dancing dog act The Trickstars.

During the show comedian and teaching assistant Mitchell paid tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow, calling him a “hero”.

Leeds Rhinos, the former club of Burrow, who was known for raising awareness of motor neurone disease after his own diagnosis, announced his death, at the age of 41, on Sunday.

Mitchell said: “About an hour ago, before I came on stage, I got the sad news and it’d be remiss of me not to mention it.

“I know they won’t be watching, but to the family of Rob Burrow – he is a hero.”

Judge Alesha Dixon said she felt she was “in the presence of greatness” following a showstopping performance of Puccini’s aria Nessun Dorma by operatic tenor Innocent Masuku.

She also told soulful choir Northants Sings Out, led by Gareth Fuller, that they provided “the best party”.

In another performance, teacher Mike Woodhams sang impressions in a medley of songs by artists including David Bowie, Britney Spears, Kate Bush and Sir Elton John.

The judges were left open-mouthed with a trick from magician Trixy which culminated in the reveal of Peter Andre, hidden behind a playing card on stage.

Christmas was the last act to perform and Bruno Tonioli told her she had taken his breath away while Amanda Holden called her “utterly spellbinding”.

Last year Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn won the prize with his high-vis inspired routines.