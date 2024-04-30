Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close on front row for Ralph Lauren

Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close were among the stars on the front row for Ralph Lauren’s latest catwalk show.

The US designer gave a nod to the Beyonce-inspired cowboy trend for his latest venture, which has taken off since the release of the star’s Cowboy Carter album in March.

Lauren’s muse and supermodel Christy Turlington, 55, walked the runway at the show in New York, where the colour palette was neutral, with metallics and knitwear – complete with cowboy hats, belts and boots.

Actress Jessica Chastain attended the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Chastain, 47, said Ralph Lauren had taught her how to “break the rules” when it came to fashion.

The Oscar-winning actress said after the show: “I get a bit of a fashion lesson from Ralph Lauren. There’s a beautiful dress that came down (the runway) with a white lace collar and it was paired with a western belt, and I loved it.

“I would have never thought of pairing that look together. He’s the only designer who could put on a tuxedo with a pair of cowboy boots (too). He really has so much fun with his fashion and that’s what I’ve come to expect. I’ve learnt that I’m allowed to break the rules.”

Models walked the runway in nude tailored coats over a shirt and tie in the same colour, cropped knitted jumpers and cardigans paired with sparkly mesh maxi skirts, sequinned evening gowns, and matching trousers and suit jackets.

Accessories included understated handbags, western belts, cowboy knee-high boots and hats.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith said she was ‘a sucker for fringe’ (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Founded in 1967, Ralph Lauren became best known for its famous polo shirt, and the brand has a history of Americana dressing – rooted in the country’s cultural heritage – so cowboy-style made a lot of sense for the latest collection.

This show – which took place in the designer’s private design studio, the runway reminiscent of a Manhattan gallery – was understated compared to some of his most famous shows, which included taking over Central Park and holding a runway show around his classic car collection.

The show took place in the designer’s private design studio (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Praising the latest collection, actress Jodie Turner-Smith admitted she was “a sucker for fringe”.

On Ralph Lauren’s fashion, she said: “While it’s always current and modern, it still feels nostalgic.”

Scandal star Kerry Washington said you could count on ‘elegance’ with Lauren’s designs (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

While Scandal star Washington, 47, said: “I think it’s elegance you can count on year after year. He is inspired by what is happening in the world around him, but the clothes are never trendy. You can dip into a look from any decade and still be one of the best dressed in the room.”

Meanwhile, Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, opted to attend the show in a maxi blue, white and black-striped dress with a drop-down waist and ivory-heeled boots.

Actress Glenn Close wore a suit she said she had first worn to the Screen Actors Guild Awards five years ago (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Ralph could have been a movie director,” the 74-year-old said.

“So that’s fashion’s gain and Hollywood’s loss because every time you see a collection, like the one we just saw, you just think he’s seeing a movie, and the other thing that always strikes me about Ralph’s collections is that they are so timeless but at the same time they are essentially modern.”

American actress Close, 77, who wore a cream double-breasted tailored suit, said she loved the mix of textures, adding: “They all just look wearable, comfortable, simple, beautiful … It was really gorgeous.”

In a post on Instagram, Close revealed the suit was covered in crystals and she had first worn it to the Screen Actors Guild Awards five years ago.

She also expressed concern about walking in her silver high-heeled sandals, saying she would be “staggering” down the red carpet.