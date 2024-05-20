Tom Grennan gets married: ‘Life starts now’

British music star Tom Grennan has married Pilates instructor Danniella Carraturo in a countryside setting.

The 28-year-old, who has had two UK number one albums, shared a picture of the couple embracing as the sun sets in front of a row of fields.

Grennan was wearing a black suit with a white oversized bow-tie, while his bride wore an open-back crisp white dress sporting a lengthy train.

He captioned the post: “Life starts now,” with a black love heart.

The Little Bit Of Love singer confirmed he was getting married in May during an interview with BBC broadcaster Gabby Logan, after he completed the 2024 London Marathon for homelessness charity Shelter.

Grennan reportedly got engaged to Ms Carraturo in 2022.

Among those congratulating the pair were music stars Olly Murs, Ronan Keating and Ellie Goulding.

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman also wished the pair the best, alongside broadcasters Alex Scott, Zoe Ball and Clara Amfo.