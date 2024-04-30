Amanda Holden to front new Netflix show reuniting ex-couples

Amanda Holden is set to reunite couples whose relationships have broken down due to cheating on a new Netflix show.

The unscripted series titled Cheaters: Unfinished Business will see eight former couples confront each other at a retreat, with Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden at the helm.

The couples have signed up to an expert-led process in the hope they can “face up to their past mistakes, rebuild trust and decide whether they can forgive and forget”.

“Sometimes dreams really do come true,” 53-year-old Holden said.

“All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships – and this is it!

“A series about second chances and unfinished business. I can’t wait, along with our expert, to meet and help these couples work out whether they can forgive and forget.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of it.”

On Instagram, Holden said the show will begin filming in June.

It comes more than three decades after Holden first appeared as a TV contestant on Cilla Black’s Blind Date.

Amanda Holden is a Britain’s Got Talent judge (Aaron Chown/PA)

During her career, Holden has starred on TV shows including The Bill, Jonathan Creek and Wild At Heart and has been a long-running judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

She has recently expanded her repertoire fronting Sky documentary Sex: A Bonkers History and BBC travel show Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job.

Holden is the latest star to secure a series with streaming giant Netflix, after former This Morning host Holly Willoughby was confirmed to present new show Bear Hunt and Emma and Matt Willis who will launch the UK’s first season of Love Is Blind.