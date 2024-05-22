Timothee Chalamet latest star to join Hollywood line-up at Madame Tussauds

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet is the latest famous face to be immortalised in wax at tourist attraction Madame Tussauds in London.

The Wonka star’s waxwork makes its debut dressed in head-to-toe Alexander McQueen, donated by the fashion house, complete with boots provided by Chalamet himself.

The actor was pictured wearing the outfit to the London premiere of his movie Dune in 2021.

The attraction’s first figure of the 28-year-old actor will go on display from May 24, following the box office triumph of sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two earlier this year.

Chalamet rose to fame in 2017 for his roles in Lady Bird, and Call Me By Your Name.

More recently he has appeared in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, Bones And All and as the titular character in the musical origin story of Roald Dahl’s famous chocolatier Willie Wonka, in Wonka last year.

It took nine months to create the figure, which included painstakingly installing each individual hair of the star’s famous curls.

Jo Kinsey, studio manager at Madame Tussauds London, described Chalamet as “stylish, talented, and unafraid to show emotion off-screen”, adding: “Chalamet challenges what it means to be a Hollywood leading man in 2024.

“His ability to portray a variety of characters that are inclusive, intimate and vulnerable, while also breaking expected societal norms himself as a male Hollywood star in the public eye, is why he is a constant topic of conversation, and why his fans love him.

“We are honoured to immortalise him in London and to be the first to sculpt and style those famous cheekbones.”

Chalamet joins Hollywood stars at the attraction including Dune co-star Zendaya and Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.