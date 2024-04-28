Good Morning Britain thanks viewers as its celebrates 10th anniversary

Good Morning Britain has thanked viewers for tuning in over the years as the ITV breakfast show celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The show marked the occasion by sharing a video on Instagram of presenters Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and weatherwoman Laura Tobin reacting to a clip of the first episode.

In the launch on April 28 2014, Reid can be seen opening the show while sat beside Hawkins, Ben Shephard and Sean Fletcher.

The agenda on the first day included Hollywood star George Clooney getting engaged to Amal and Britain’s biggest family talking to the show about their latest baby on the way.

Reflecting on the first day, Reid admitted she was “absolutely petrified”.

“It was so nerve-wrecking, we knew we had this massive responsibility,” she said.

Hawkins added: “I think the thing was you knew all eyes were going to be on you because it was all down to us.”

Alongside the video clip posted on the GMB Instagram account, the show wrote: “Thank you for spending the last 10 years with us!”

The ITV morning programme, which has seen more than 2,500 episodes air since its launch, will celebrate its anniversary further during Monday’s show.

Since being established, the show has been nominated for news coverage Baftas for its Thomas Markle exclusive and a knife crime special, and has taken home a special award at the Television and Radio Industries Club (Tric) Awards.

Laura Tobin, Sean Fletcher, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid, Richard Arnold and Ed Balls with the Television and Radio Industries Club Special Award for GMB (Ian West/PA)

Reid has also picked up presenting prizes at the Royal Television Society (RTS) and Tric awards shows.

Asked about her most memorable moments on the show, Reid said the opening day stood out to her as she felt “a lot of pressure”.

She recalled that Shephard tried to steady her just before the opening credits by telling her to “enjoy every second” of the first show as this was the only chance they were going to get to launch the programme.

“You can be quite nervous when you’re presenting a new programme as there’s a lot of pressure, lots of responsibility and there is obviously lots of media attention”, she said.

“And when he said that, I just thought ‘You’re absolutely right!’ In that moment when the music’s running – yes, just enjoy it!”

Earlier this year, Shephard left Good Morning Britain to join Cat Deeley on the This Morning sofa as the pair took over the reigns after Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby both left last year.

Reid said reporting live from Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral was also an poignant memory as she found it “incredibly moving” while her interview with Boris Johnson months before he resigned also stood out.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.