Madonna thanks children for support after ‘near-death experience’

Madonna has thanked her children for their support after “a near-death experience” last year.

The US singer, 65, had to halt her tour in 2023 after a “serious bacterial infection” and a stint in intensive care.

She rescheduled her North American shows and kicked off the tour in London in October at The O2 before moving to the US, Canada and Mexico leg.

On Thursday, the day before the 80th show of her Celebration Tour, she posted on Instagram: “I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage.

“Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a two month break waiting for me recover from a near death experience. They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me.

“There enthusiasm kept me going!!! They were also going to school and rehearsing every night!! (I) am so very proud of all of them.

Madonna and her son David (Chris Ison/PA)

“I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you want to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them. And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears. Nor will I.”

The message was accompanied by images of some of her children performing on stage with the seven-time Grammy-winner during her tour, which features her greatest hits.

The Queen of Pop has two biological children, Rocco and Lourdes, and four adopted children from Malawi: David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella.

On Friday, Madonna will play the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City before heading to Brazil for a date at Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, on May 4.