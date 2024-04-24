Cast of 13 Going On 30 reunite to celebrate film anniversary

Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer have reunited to mark the 20th anniversary of 13 Going On 30.

The trio have reminisced about the romantic comedy, which debuted in April 2004 and saw Garner play teenager Jenna Rink who makes a wish to become “30, flirty and thriving” on the eve of her 13th birthday – which comes true.

Appearing on a zoom call, which was shared to social media and titled “13 Going on Boomer”, Greer said “thanks for watching our movie and loving it” in a blooper at the start of the video, to which Ruffalo joked: “That’s it, we got it”.

“Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving Zoom because we want to thank you,” the video was captioned.

“To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever 30, flirty and thriving!”

The video was set to Michael Jackson’s hit song Thriller, in homage to the classic dance scene in the film – which the trio also recreated.

In the film, Ruffalo stars as Matt Flamhaff, the estranged childhood best friend of Garner’s character, while Greer plays the former school bully turned new best friend, Lucy Wyman.

Ruffalo, who appeared as Hulk in The Avengers franchise, said: “There’s two kinds of people in the world.

“There’s Hulk people, and there’s 13 Going On 30 people, and I get equal amounts, way more 13 Going On 30.”

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in the dance scene from 13 Going On 30 (Landmark Media/Alamy)

Meanwhile, the trio also reflected on the changes in the last two decades since the film was released.

“20 years ago, we were just on little — did we have — we had cell phones,” Garner said, while Greer noted that it was “flip phones” at the time.

Greer continued: “Back then everyone got their news from the same place”, to which Ruffalo said: “A newspaper,” while also mentioning “phones on the streets that were connected to a cord”.

Ruffalo admitted that a member of the public recently told him that they partake in 13 Going On 30 cosplay, while Garner said she had just met a baby who had been named Jenna after her character in the film.

Mark Ruffalo in a scene from 13 Going On 30 (Landmark Media/Alamy)

Greer was also shocked to discover Brie Larson, who stars in Captain Marvel, appeared in the film as the third Six Chick.

In February, Garner appeared during Ruffalo’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, recalling how the dance sequence in the film almost made the actor drop out.

The celebrations come in the same month Garner announced the death of her “kind and brilliant” father William, at the age of 85.

Garner and her father had a close relationship, starring in a 2016 advert for Capital One where he delivered the credit card’s famous “What’s in your wallet” tagline, before Garner gave him a hug and said “that was good, dad”.