Stacey Dooley to make stage acting debut with 2:22 A Ghost Story

TV presenter Stacey Dooley will make her acting stage debut in the West End next month.

The 37-year-old broadcaster, known for her BBC documentaries and winning Strictly Come Dancing, will play the character of Jenny in the supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Gielgud Theatre in London.

Inbetweeners star James Buckley will return to the production to play Ben, a colourful dinner guest, for the latest run.

James Buckley (Ian West/PA)

Luton-born Dooley said: “Delighted to be involved in the next adaptation of 2:22. Made up! I fell for the play when I went to watch it in 2022. All four characters feel so familiar, which means the subtle ‘ghost story’ just works so brilliantly.

“Can’t wait to bring Jenny back to life. Let’s go.”

Dooley lifted the glitterball trophy on Strictly in 2018 with her partner Kevin Clifton and they went on to have one child.

She has presented Panorama episode Stacey Meets The IS Brides and the documentaries Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and Stacey Dooley, Stalkers.

Jenny has previously been portrayed by singers Cheryl and Lily Allen, Doctor Who star Mandip Gill, former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and Babs actress Jaime Winstone.

The show, directed by Matthew Dunster, sees the character raise concerns about her home being haunted.

During the show as the tension builds, Jenny and her husband Sam argue with their dinner guests, an old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben as belief and scepticism clash.

Buckley, also known for the comedy White Gold, acted in the Gielgud Theatre’s first run in 2021/22.

The Croydon-born actor said: “I’m so excited to be rejoining the cast of 2.22. It’s such a brilliant play and to be back in such a brilliant theatre.

“It will be great to.. play Ben again and now all I need to do is make sure I remember the lines. Can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The production premiered in 2020 at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Allen, Saving Hope star Julia Chan, musical star Hadley Fraser, and EastEnders actor Jake Wood, and won the WhatsOnStage award for best play.

Previews at the Gielgud Theatre begin on May 25 and the 10-week run will end on August 4.

Tickets are on general sale from Wednesday.