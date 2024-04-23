Russell T Davies: New Doctor Who series is madder, wilder and funnier

Doctor Who writer and showrunner Russell T Davies has said he hopes to bring in new viewers or win back people who have not watched for several years with the latest series.

The sci-fi show will be back on screens in May, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the new Time Lord.

The 15th Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, first appeared on screen together during the Christmas Day special.

Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, has returned to the helm to replace Chris Chibnall.

The series will start with a double bill, which will land on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday May 11 before it airs on BBC One later in the day, ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will also air on the BBC.

Davies told BBC Breakfast: “It starts from scratch and the programme does this every so often, but it is a new Doctor and a new companion and the whole point of a new companion is that Ruby walks into the Tardis and she says everything a new viewer wants to know.

“Who are you? What’s this? What is the Tardis? Why is it bigger on the inside than the outside? She’s the human walking into this strange world.

The Doctor is played by Ncuti Gatwa and Ruby Sunday is played by Millie Gibson (James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios/PA)

“So new viewers start here, jump on board and you will follow it from scratch and all your questions will be answered. Never mind questions, go and have an adventure, come and have fun.”

Asked how much he is considering the current state of the world when he is writing, It’s A Sin creator Davies said: “It’s my job to look at where we are, how we feel, what a difficult, complicated world we live in.

“So I genuinely look to Doctor Who this time around and thought it’s time for fun.

“It’s madder than it used to be, it’s wilder, it’s funnier, it’s kind of bigger, broader.

“And I don’t mean just as an escape because I think it does have things to say about the world.

“But I think a lot of science fiction gets very dark and heavy. Producers like me will sit on settees like this and ‘It’s much darker. It’s a deep dive into the character’s souls.’

“That’s all very well but actually with Doctor Who I would say come and have fun. As a family you can sit around, come and have fun.

“It is madder than it has been in the past. You still get moments of terror and horror and the chases and the monsters and there’s tears at some points.

“But the sense of fun has been pushed, I think, this time because I think we need it. In this day and age, come and have fun.”