Raye bids to continue successful streak as debut record secures Ivor nomination

British singer-songwriter Raye will seek to continue her winning streak as her debut record is among those nominated for The Ivors’ prestigious best album award.

Her chart-topping album My 21st Century Blues, which picked up the best album Brit Award earlier this year, has been shortlisted alongside Irish singer CMAT’s Crazymad, For Me; London jazz musician Yussef Dayes’ Black Classical Music; Irish folk group Lankum’s False Lankum and London-born musician Sampha’s second album Lahai.

Harry Styles, Fred Again.., Jungle, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice are also among the artists who have received nominations, which were announced on Tuesday during a ceremony in London.

Sampha (Ian West/PA)

The Ivor nod for Londoner Raye continues an impressive 12 months which has included her making Brit Awards history by winning six gongs in March, the most of any artist in one year, and receiving a Mercury Prize nomination for My 21st Century Blues.

She was previously nominated for two Ivors in 2022 and took home the best contemporary song award last year for her viral hit Escapism.

Leading the pack this year with two nominations each are Sampha and Yussef Dayes, who both receive a second nod in the best song musically and lyrically category for co-writing Sampha’s track Spirit 2.0.

Blur’s track The Narcissist is also among the songs nominated for the gong, 29 years on from the band’s first Ivor nomination, as well as Tom Odell’s Black Friday and The Japanese House’s Sunshine Baby.

Victoria Canal’s Black Swan has also picked up a nomination after the Spanish-American singer-songwriter won The Ivors’ rising star gong last year.

Pop superstar Styles’ smash hit As It Was has been nominated for the PRS for music most performed work for a second year in a row after the song collected the prize last year.

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Also nominated is British singer PinkPantheress and US rapper Ice Spice’s Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2; Irish dance artist Jazzy’s Giving Me; British singer Kenya Grace’s Strangers; and Dave and Central Cee’s chart-topper Sprinter.

The best contemporary song category also boasts a host of hits including the collaboration between music producer Fred Again.. and musician Brian Eno on Enough; South African singer Tyla’s Water; Jungle’s Back On 74; Mette’s Mama’s Eyes; and Geronimo Blues performed by Speakers Corner Quartet featuring Kae Tempest.

The Ivors recognise the work of songwriters and composers across eight categories and have been running since 1956.

This year, 77 individual British and Irish songwriters and composers have received nominations, with 60% getting a nod for the first time.

Other categories include rising star, best television soundtrack, best original video game score and best original film score.

As previously announced, US rocker Bruce Springsteen will be the first international songwriter to become a fellow of the academy, its highest honour.

Bruce Springsteen will be the first international songwriter to become a fellow of the academy (James Manning/PA)

Chief executive of The Ivors Academy Roberto Neri said: “On behalf of The Ivors Academy and our community of songwriters and composers, I’m delighted to congratulate all our nominees and thank our members who judge the awards.

“It is this recognition by your peers that makes an Ivor Novello Award so meaningful, and I look forward to celebrating the highest achievements at an inspiring awards ceremony in May.”

Chairman of The Ivors Academy Tom Gray said: “The 2024 Ivor Novello Award nominees represent a remarkable breadth of talent, showcasing the wide-ranging creativity and innovation that defines British and Irish songwriting and screen composing.

“From established voices to rising stars, this year’s list reflects an ever-evolving musical landscape and celebrates the writing craft that soundtracks our lives.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held at Grosvenor House in London on May 23.