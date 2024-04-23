Olly Alexander to make EastEnders surprise guest appearance ahead of Eurovision

Olly Alexander is set to surprise the residents of Albert Square when he makes a guest appearance on BBC soap EastEnders ahead of his upcoming Eurovision performance.

The Years & Years singer, 33, will make a stop at The Queen Vic pub to reconnect with old friend Johnny Carter, played by actor Charlie Suff, in scenes due to air in early May.

Alexander, who will represent the UK during the international song competition being held in Malmo in May, will also be given a “hero’s welcome” by Walford residents, the BBC has said.

Olly Alexander (BBC Public Service/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Discussing his guest appearance, Alexander said: “I’m thrilled to be making my first appearance on EastEnders and in the most iconic pub in the UK.

“I’m so happy I got to meet some true screen legends and spend time on set with the brilliant cast and crew.

“I wanted to surprise my mum as it’s her favourite show, but I guess the cat is out of the bag now, she’s gonna love it.”

The singer will hope to improve on the UK’s previous result when he performs his dance-infused track Dizzy on the Eurovision stage in May.

Alexander’s visit to Albert Square will not be the only surprise of the night as one Walford resident will decide to pop the question after being caught up in the excitement of the occasion, the BBC has said.

However, the couple in question and the all-important answer are yet to be revealed.

The show’s executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, added: “When we discovered that Olly Alexander was a huge fan of the show and an opportunity arose in one of our stories, it was the perfect moment for us to invite him to Albert Square to appear.

“We hope the audience enjoy Olly’s special guest appearance as much as everyone at EastEnders enjoyed having him in Walford.”

EastEnders continues on BBC One.