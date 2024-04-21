Christian Horner dismisses rumour he and Geri will star in family documentary

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has dismissed rumours that he and wife Geri plan to star in a family documentary.

Reports on Friday suggested the couple had been approached to make a “really personal” fly-on-the-wall TV series following recent “speculation about their relationship”.

The Formula One team principal has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations made against him by a female colleague. Horner has always denied the claims.

Geri Horner appeared alongside embattled husband Christian Horner to show her support (Yui Mok/PA)

Dismissing reports of a documentary, he told the PA news agency: “There is a lot being written about different things, but there are absolutely no plans to do a family documentary.

“Netflix do enough, and you see enough of the behind-the-scenes on that. So where that report has come from, I have absolutely no idea.”

During the Bahrain Grand Prix last month, Geri, who found fame in 1990s girl group the Spice Girls, appeared alongside her embattled husband to show her support, with the couple sharing a kiss.

Red Bull Racing’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, announced on February 5 that Horner was being investigated following an accusation of “inappropriate behaviour”.

Horner emphatically denied the claim and the 50-year-old stayed on as team principal after Red Bull confirmed the grievance had been dismissed on February 28.

Twenty-four hours later, messages and a number of images apparently exchanged between Horner and the complainant were leaked.

The complainant has since appealed against the decision to clear Horner of controlling behaviour, it is understood.

Geri, 51, attended Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party on Saturday evening as the Spice Girls reunited for the event.

Former England footballer David Beckham posted a video to Instagram of the fivesome performing their song Stop.

In 2023, Victoria and David, otherwise known as Posh and Becks, appeared in a four-part Netflix documentary exploring their life and David’s footballing career.