Simon Cowell says BGT will be on TV ‘for a long, long time’ due to global appeal

Britain’s Got Talent head judge Simon Cowell has said the reality competition will be here for a “long, long time,” adding that “people now come from all over the world to compete”.

In the 17th series, which begins on Saturday, the golden buzzer, which sends contestants straight to the semi-finals, will be used nine times, despite the fact there has previously been a limit to one judge each.

Speaking about the forthcoming series at a Q and A event in London, Cowell, 64, said: “This show has a very interesting history.

Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell, the judges of Britain’s Got Talent, during a photo call ahead of the new series (Aaron Chown/PA)

“When we first started, we did the pilot here and it was rubbish.

“Then luckily, we sold it to America and it was a hit.”

Cowell explained that the show was then bought by ITV, which is where the reality series has been broadcast since its debut in 2007.

“I always thought, if we could get three or four years out of this, it will be amazing”, he added.

“And then you reach 10 years and you go, ‘That’s a milestone’.

“I think because so many people now come from all over the world to compete and it’s not just winning the show, it’s having that viral moment which you know, can literally change your life overnight in a way.

“These clips sometimes get hundreds of millions of views.

“I think that’s why people are going to come back year after year after year and and hopefully keep competing and get better, because that’s what I’m seeing is that the acts are actually, thank God, getting better.

“And because the show has all ages I think it’s gonna be here for a long, long time.”

Judge Bruno Tonioli (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking about the golden buzzers, singer and judge Alesha Dixon joked that there used to be rules before former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli joined in 2023, replacing comedian David Walliams.

When Tonioli joined during the 16th series he broke the rules when he pressed the golden buzzer for a second time during a performance from singer Gamal John.

Last year Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, who impressed with his high-vis inspired routines, was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent and scooped the £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent airs from Saturday at 7.30pm on Saturday April 20 on ITV1 and ITVX.