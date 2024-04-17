Kate Beckinsale hints at health woes with ‘tummy troubles’ T-shirt

Actress Kate Beckinsale has hinted at the cause of her recent health concerns in a post that shows her wearing a “tummy troubles survivor” T-shirt.

The Underworld star, 50, previously shared a string of now-deleted photos from what appeared to be a hospital bed.

Beckinsale, who has not disclosed the exact reason behind her apparent hospital stay, posted a photo to Instagram in March and also on Easter Sunday when she uploaded a picture of her wearing rabbit-themed socks, again from what appeared to be a hospital bed.

On Wednesday, Beckinsale uploaded several photos and videos of her with her dog and cat, captioned with a white heart and the flexed bicep emoji.

Alongside the words ‘Tummy Troubles Survivor’ printed on the T-shirt was a cartoon rabbit, surrounded by flowers, wearing armour and carrying a shield and sword.

Her dog appears to be wearing tiny hands finger puppets on the ends of its paws.

Beckinsale’s representatives have been approached for comment.