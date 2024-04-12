Coachella to kick off with first headline performer Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey will return to Coachella music festival to kick off headline performances across the first weekend.

The Californian festival takes place over two weekends from April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21 and will feature other headline performances from Tyler, The Creator; Doja Cat; and a No Doubt reunion with Gwen Stefani.

US singer Del Rey, who rose to fame in 2012 with Born To Die, will headline the Friday slot at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, having last appeared at the festival during her debut in 2014.

No Doubt with lead singer Gwen Stefani will reunite at Coachella (Rich Lee/PA)

The Summertime Sadness star was scheduled to feature in the 2020 line-up, which was cancelled amid the Covid pandemic.

The 38-year-old hit the headlines last year after she arrived late for her performance at the BST Hyde Park festival in London, just weeks after her microphone was cut off at Glastonbury when her set overran because of her late arrival.

Coachella, renowned for attracting celebrities and influencers from across the world, will also see Friday performances from Mexican singer Peso Pluma, South Korean DJ and singer Peggy Gou and US star Sabrina Carpenter – who has just finished opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

British musical stars descending on the desert also include British DJ duo Anti Up and Gorgon City, MC and rapper Skepta, and indie pop star The Japanese House, real name Amber Bain.

Daisy Jones And The Six star Suki Waterhouse, who recently gave birth to her first child with Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, is also billed to perform at the festival on Friday.

The British actress, model and singer confirmed she had given birth earlier this month by sharing a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who was wrapped in a blanket adorned with love hearts.

She later described having her first child as a “humbling” experience.

The return of Coachella comes after it ran into problems with headline acts over the last two years.

Last year, Frank Ocean pulled out of his second headline performance because of a leg injury, while Kanye West, also known as Ye, was due to headline in 2022 but the line-up was updated weeks before the event.