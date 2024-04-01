Express & Star
Sabrina Carpenter debuts Skims spring collection in 90s inspired campaign

The 24-year-old posed for British photographer Jack Bridgland in the the latest campaign.

96th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Oscar Party

US singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter has joined a growing list of A-list stars modelling for Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims.

The 24-year-old, who has just finished opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, posed for British photographer Jack Bridgland in the latest 90s-inspired Skims campaign.

The sultry spring collection caught the attention of her rumoured boyfriend, Oscar-nominated Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who commented on the pictures with a fire symbol and the words “barbie emoji” – referring to a pink underwear set she was modelling.

It comes ahead of her debut Coachella performance on April 12 and April 19.

Kardashian said: “Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘It’ factor that really resonates with the next generation.”

The campaign see Carpenter pose in front of a bedroom filled with band posters, stacks of CDs, a landline telephone, and nostalgic floral curtains.

Carpenter, who previously starred in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty’s fashion show in 2021, joins a list of famous faces who have been modelled for Kardashian’s lifestyle brand – including Lana Del Rey, Nelly Furtado, Cardi B, Kim Cattrall and Usher.

The new Skims collection launches on Wednesday.

