Holly Willoughby to host Netflix show with Bear Grylls hunting celebrities

Holly Willoughby is to present a Netflix show in which adventurer Bear Grylls hunts down celebrities in the jungle.

The action-packed reality competition, which will be presented by the former This Morning host, has a working title of Bear Hunt.

In the show, which is to be released next year, British celebrities will be dropped into the Central American jungle and become prey to survival expert Grylls.

Bear Grylls will star in a new Netflix celebrity competition series (Ian West/PA)

Grylls, 49, will put the famous faces through their paces, and competitors who fail to impress him will face the Bear Hunt – a game of cat and mouse in which they will be eliminated if they are captured.

Netflix has also announced that another series of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series Black Mirror will be coming to the platform in 2025.

Series seven will comprise six new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure episode USS Callister.

The streaming platform will also be bringing Marian Keyes’ best-selling novel Grown Ups to the screen in 2026, in the form of a family drama.

Another programme arriving on Netflix in 2026 is three-part documentary Millennium Diamond Heist, based on the Millennium Dome raid in 2000 in which a group of south-east London criminals orchestrated an attempted heist in broad daylight.

Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror is set for a return (Matt Crossick/PA)

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie serves as a co-executive producer.

Elsewhere, Suranne Jones plays a British prime minister in high stakes series The Choice, coming to Netflix next year.

Jones, who is also an executive producer on the series, stars as the recently elected Abigail Dalton, while Julie Delpy plays the first female French president campaigning for re-election.

The pair work together after Abigail’s husband is kidnapped and Vivienne begins to be blackmailed.

A documentary series taking a look at the day Gareth Southgate’s England team lost the Euros to Italy on July 11 2021 will also be coming to the platform this year.

The Final: Attack On Wembley will have first-hand testimonies and user-generated content exploring how ticketless fans arrived at Wembley to storm the stadium.

England fans and police outside Wembley Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Elsewhere, the story of the Guinness family, set in 19th century Dublin and New York, will be explored in an eight-episode series.

It will depict the consequences of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the success of the famous brewery.

The working title is House Of Guinness and the release date is yet to be confirmed.

A new crime noir series called The Undertow will also be coming to Netflix, starring Jamie Dornan as identical twins Adam and Lee.

The programme is based on the Nordisk Film Production AS television series Twin and production will start in the Scottish Highlands and islands this year.

Another show commissioned for Netflix, The Witness, follows the investigations into Rachel Nickell’s murder from the point of view of her son Alex Hanscombe, who witnessed her brutal death aged two.

Three hour-long episodes, based on Hanscombe’s memoir, will be released next year.