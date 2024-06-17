Jennifer Lopez shares Father’s Day tribute to Ben Affleck amid marital rumours

Jennifer Lopez has paid a Father’s Day tribute to her husband Ben Affleck amid speculation about the state of their marriage.

Rumours have been swirling that the couple’s relationship is under pressure and they could be heading for divorce.

The Hollywood couple, who were previously engaged before a high-profile split in 2004, got married in July 2022.

Sharing a black and white throwback photo of Affleck on her Instagram story, she wrote on Instagram: “Our hero. Happy Father’s Day.”

Ben Affleck (Matt Crossick/PA)

She added a white heart emoji.

Affleck is father to three children to ex-wife Jennifer Garner – Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Lopez also shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a very high-profile reunion following Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez and tied the knot in Las Vegas before a second wedding in Georgia.

Their relationship is the subject of her independently produced film The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Reports of marital strain come as Lopez cancelled her upcoming live tour, saying she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.