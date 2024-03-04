Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr sit front row at Stella McCartney fashion show

Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr sat in the front row as they cheered on Sir Paul’s daughter Stella at her Paris Fashion Week show.

Other famous faces at the show included musician MIA, actresses Naomie Harris and Jameela Jamil, model Ashley Graham, Spice Girl Mel C and Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris.

Nancy Shevell, from left, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend the Stella McCartney show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Sir Paul and Sir Ringo were flanked by their wives Nancy Shevell and Barbara Bach for the event.

They applauded as models including Kate Moss’s daughter Lila and Natalia Vodianova took to the catwalk.

Lila Moss on the Stella McCartney catwalk (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Moss wore a light blue knitted poncho-style coat, while Russian model Natalia Vodianova closed the show in a floor-length white furry coat and matching boots.

After the show McCartney emerged on the catwalk in an oversized grey suit teamed with a black T-shirt and took a bow.

Stella McCartney (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

McCartney’s autumn/winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection opened with “a message from Mother Earth”.

A collection of screens next to the runway showed pictures of nature, with a voiceover read by actors Olivia Colman and Dame Helen Mirren – representing Mother Earth – asking: “Why are you harming me?”

Naomie Harris attends the Stella McCartney show (Scott A Garfitt/AP)

McCartney’s vegan fashion brand eschews materials such as leather and instead uses sustainable materials like mushrooms for leather-looking pieces.

Last year she debuted biodegradable, non-toxic sequins, made without plastic.