Davina McCall ‘honoured’ to host ITV’s D-Day event at Royal Albert Hall

TV presenter Davina McCall will host a D-Day anniversary event on ITV.

The commemorative event will include some of the last-remaining D-Day veterans as special guests and will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on June 6, 80 years on from the Normandy landings.

McCall, 56, said: “I feel truly honoured to be part of this very special D-Day event, telling the stories of incredible people who sacrificed so much.

Davina McCall will host the anniversary event (Ian West/PA)

“It’s a subject close to my heart, and I am looking forward to what I know will be a very moving and memorable event.”

The event will be broadcast to ITV and ITVX on June 9 and the programme will tell the story of the Battle of Normandy through music, archive letters and diary entries.

There will be performances from the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins, pop artist Emeli Sande and veteran singer Lulu as well as a TV exclusive of Dear Bill from the hit West End show, Operation Mincemeat.

Katie Ashby, founder and lead vocalist of The D-Day Darlings, a war-time inspired choir who impressed the judges of Britain’s Got Talent in 2018, will also perform for the London audience.

Katie Ashby and the D-Day Darlings will perform at the commemorative event (Yui Mok/PA)

Joe Mace, entertainment commissioner at ITV said: “ITV is proud to broadcast such an important commemorative event in support of our veterans.

“From the prestigious Royal Albert Hall with Davina at the helm, plus a raft of famous faces in support, it promises to be a spectacular occasion.”

Simon Pearce, military history expert at Ancestry, the official broadcast partner for the programme, said: “Ancestry is honoured to partner with ITV in creating a very special event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy.

“This period of history contains countless stories of bravery and courage and marks the beginning of the end of the war in Europe. We hope this event helps keep the memory of those who served alive.”