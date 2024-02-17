Cricket’s identity unveiled during The Masked Singer final

Cricket has become the first celebrity to have their identity unveiled in the final of The Masked Singer.

The celebrity panel comprising Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and special guest panellist Rob Brydon all correctly guessed the individual to be singer Lemar.

The contestants had kicked off the grand finale with a rendition of By Your Side by Calvin Harris featuring Tom Grennan.

Cricket was the first celebrity to sing solo on the final of the ITV1 reality competition, and performed A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton.

Panellist Gilligan guessed that the singer behind the costume could be Lemar, and Ora and Ross agreed.

Bigfoot was the second contestant, and sang The One And Only by Chesney Hawkes.

Gilligan guessed the celebrity behind the mask could be Alex Brooker from The Last Leg, and Ross and McCall agreed.

Piranha sang Lay Me Down by Sam Smith and Ross said: “I think that was the best performance, not just of this series but of any series.

“That was extraordinarily good.”

Gilligan guessed the celebrity behind the mask could be Glee star Darren Criss.

In between performances, Doctor Who star David Tennant appeared via video to read a bedtime story laden with clues about the celebrity’s identity.

The finalists were also joined by former contestants to perform duets during the show.

Cricket performed Rewrite The Stars from The Greatest Showman with singer Charlotte Church, who had appeared on the show previously as Mushroom.

Bigfoot sang Dancing On The Ceiling by Lionel Richie alongside Kaiser Chiefs’ frontman Ricky Wilson, who was dressed as Phoenix.

The last duet was between Piranha and singer Natalie Appleton, who sang Believe by Cher while dressed in her Fawn costume.

After this Cricket was unmasked following a public vote and Piranha and Bigfoot were told they would need to sing one last time in an attempt to win the competition.